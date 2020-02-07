Fantasy football scout tips game week 26: Sergio Aguero, Son Heung-Min, Virgil van Dijk and more

Sergio Aguero

The owners of Sergio Aguero were disappointed last weekend about the number of chances he had defeated Tottenham, but expect Manchester City to rectify this weekend.

Struggling with West Ham you will visit Etihad on Sunday with one of the most out-of-defense of the top flight and, if Aguero starts, he will be sure to make his profit.

Son Heung-min

The injury of Harry Kane gave Son Heung-min the opportunity to continue playing on the field, especially after the arrival of Steven Bergwijn on the left wing of Tottenham.

Son has two in two in the competition – four in four in all competitions – and should enjoy a day out against Aston Villa, the worst defense of the top flight.

Virgil van Dijk

While Liverpool’s front three take turns claiming offensive points, the defense remains a stable and reliable source of return.

Virgil van Dijk does not have the assistance capacity of Trent Alexander-Arnold, but does have a significant target threat at a cheaper price and can expose Norwich’s weakness on game resumes.

Gabriel Martinelli

Need a template breaker? Look no further than Gabriel Martinelli, who has started all three final games of Arsenal and still costs only £ 4.6 million.

Martinelli was a positive in Mikel Arteta’s indifferent start to life in the Emirates, with two goals in those last three outings. Newcastle is visiting the Emirates next Sunday.

Lucas Digne

Lucas Digne, a favorite in the early season, is starting to gain favor again with fantasy managers while Everton improves under Carlo Ancelotti.

The home form of Digne is particularly encouraging. The wing-back has collected 33 points from its last four gigs at Goodison Park, while Crystal Palace was visiting this weekend.

Honorable mentions: Bernd Leno, Enda Stevens, Riyad Mahrez, Leandro Trossard, Roberto Firmino

