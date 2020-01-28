Fantasy Flight Games previews the Phase II expansion of the Clone Troopers Unit for Star Wars: Legion

Check out this FFG preview of the Phase II expansion of the Clone Troopers Unit for Star Wars: Legion. With seven plastic Phase II Clone Trooper miniatures and a Phase II Z-6 Trooper and a Phase II Mortar Trooper that can be customized, this will be a game changer. Literally.

“We are one and the same. Same heart, same blood!”

– Five, Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The Galactic Republic clone troops are some of the best soldiers the Star Wars ™ galaxy has ever seen. But even the best troops can be restricted by the equipment they carry into battle. To get the most out of their clones, the Republic gradually replaced the inconvenient armor of its first batches of clones with a more advanced design that helped showcase its individual strengths.

This phase II cloning armor not only allowed the Republic’s armed forces to use advanced tactical equipment in the field, but the clones they carried were also better prepared for the tough fighting. You will soon be able to complement your Republican armies with this new generation of clone troops by taking over the Phase II expansion of the clone troop unit for Star Wars ™: Legion!

In this expansion you will find everything you need to add a new elite unit to your armies of the Galactic Republic. Seven hard-plastic Phase II Clone Trooper miniatures are ready to compete with any enemy on the battlefield, including a Phase II Z-6 Trooper and a Phase II Mortar Trooper that target different players Species can be customized.

You can assemble your Phase II Clone Trooper Leader and Z-6 Clone Trooper with or without a helmet. The heavy weapon of the Z-6-Clone-Trooper can be replaced by the standard blaster rifle DC-15A to give even more variety look from your army. Finally, you can build your Phase II mortar trooper with the mortar on your back or on the floor and with the visor up or down.