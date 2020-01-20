Fantasy Flight Games previews the Fireball Expansion Pack for Star Wars: X-Wing

FFG previews the Fireball Expansion Pack for Star Wars: X-Wing.

“The thing is a disaster.”

-Kazuda Xiono, Star Wars: Resistance

Some spaceship pilots make a name for themselves in the heat of the moment and show their skills when shooting down enemy fighters. Others take a completely different path and start their careers as racing drivers. They work around the clock to keep their cobbled ships in the sky long enough to cross the finish line.

Whichever way you go, these pilots need nerves to be successful. A few – like Kazuda Xiono – live in both worlds and have the reputation of being both a racing driver and a Starfighter pilot. With the Fireball Expansion Pack for Star Wars ™: X-Wing you can help Xiono become the best pilot in the galaxy!

This expansion contains a beautifully detailed, pre-painted fireball miniature that can add incredible speed to your resistance squadrons. In addition to this miniature, you will also find four ship cards that represent the brave pilots who are ready to fly this explosion with wings. Finally, seven upgrade cards invite you to make your own improvements to the ship, while two Quick Build cards offer useful predefined combinations of pilots and upgrades to get your ship into battle.

Star Wars X-Wing: 2nd Edition – Fireball Expansion Pack