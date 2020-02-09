Fantasy Flight Games preview of the TX-130 Saber-class Fighter Tank Unit extension for Star Wars: Legion

FFG preview the TX-130 Saber class Fighter Tank Unit extension for Star Wars: Legion. I’m filling you up.

“Wolf leader to Wolf Pack – speed up to attack speed.”

–Plo Koon, Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The army of the Galactic Republic is based on flexibility. Anchored by battalions of highly trained clone troopers and led by powerful Jedi Knights ready to use their control of the Force to achieve their objectives, they form a versatile force capable of fighting on every planet in the Milky Way. When the Grand Army of the Republic uses vehicles for battle, it therefore changes into a tank that is just as flexible as the troops it supports.

The TX-130 Saber-class Fighter Tank uses speed and maneuverability, as well as heavy armor and firepower, and can quickly hit the heart of enemy formations while drawing attention away from friendly ground forces. With the TX-130 Saber-class Fighter Tank Unit extension for Star Wars: Legion you can soon add your own fast and flexible repusor tank to your republic armies.

With 10 upgrade cards that you can equip your Saber-class tank with a variety of pilots, weapons and communication systems, this expansion is designed to give your Republic army maximum tactical flexibility. In addition to resting for battle, you also have the freedom to choose what your hard plastic TX-130 sable tank looks like when it enters the battle, including whether its rocket pods are open or closed, the type of weapon on the hatch and whether this weapon is manned or not by a shooter.