Fantasy Flight Games: New Star Wars products now available

There is a whole range of new Star Wars gear from Fantasy Flight Games:

For Star Wars: Legion:

The Luke Skywalker Operative Expansion, Darth Vader Operative Expansion, Imperial Bunker Battlefield Expansion, Crashed Escape Pod Battlefield Expansion, Phase I Clone Troopers Upgrade Expansion, B1 Battle Droids Upgrade Expansion, Rebel Troopers Upgrade Expansion, and Imperial Stormtroopers Upgrade Expansion.

For Star Wars: Armada:

Nadiri Starhawk expansion pack and the Onager class Star Destroyer expansion pack.

For X-Wing:

Major Vonreg’s TIE extension package, Fireball extension package, Hound’s tooth extension package, TIE / in Interceptor extension package, TIE / D Defender extension package, RZ-1 A-Wing extension package, never tell me the odds Obstacle package, fully loaded device package, and the Hotshots and Aces Reinforcements package.

Wow. My condolences to your bank account.