Fans help father and son make dinosaur film

SIMI VALLEY, California – Many collect dinosaur toys and collectibles, but few turn their passion into a feature film.

James Pinto is a high school graduate and his love for dinosaurs began at a young age.

“A lot of people called me the boy who never emerged from it,” said James Pinto.

It is not just a hobby. It changed the course of his life. His parents decided to teach him in high school so that he could deal more with dinosaurs.

“I was even a little skeptical, not that they don’t exist, but why I study them,” said his father Tony Pinto.

Tony Pinto owns a small production company. With his video expertise and James Pinto’s dinosaur knowledge, they decided to make a film.

At first it was going to be something short, then thousands of people started to follow their journey on Instagram. When they announced that they wanted to make a longer film, the couple raised more than $ 20,000.

“It’s really surprising, honestly,” said James Pinto.

The duo conducted interviews across America. They were in distant fossil finds. With this funding, they are planning a few international shootings.

They want to release the film this year before James Pinto graduates.

“He’ll be going to college in six, nine months and that was my last hooray, so to speak,” said James Pinto.