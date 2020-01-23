We all know that in the Hollywood world things are not always what they seem. Fans today have been given a new example of this – and it has to do with Justin Bieber. He recently starred in filming the popular viral series “Carpool Karaoke” and apparently revealed that cars are not really driven on the show.

Late night talk show host James Corden created one of the most popular online series’ courtesy of “Carpool Karaoke,” which puts him and A-list celebrities in a car together as they drive and sing. However, new footage with Justin Bieber revealed that the cars used for the series were not driven, but instead were towed along with a truck.

Video footage quickly spread like wildfire online, with many fans commenting on how they were completely deceived that a major part of the show wasn’t actually happening. Seeing all the social media reactions, the reps for “The Late Late Show” released a statement.

The statement read:

“The truck is for stunts only, James Corden really drives for most of his ride-sharing with famous musicians. The truck is only used on rare occasions when components are stunted and producers are not feeling it’s safe to drive. “

This upcoming episode with Justin Bieber will mark his second time on the show, since he first appeared in 2015. There is no current word on when Justin’s episode will air.

Roommates, what are your thoughts?

