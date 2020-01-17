apparently Naomi OsakaPhoto with tennis legend Serena Williams and the headline triggers an online debate.

Earlier this week, Osaka and Williams played in Australia at a charity event with other tennis superstars to raise money for the destruction of the Australian wildfires.

Osaka and Williams are sitting on a bench in the photo and Osaka wrote the headline: “Me and my mother lol.”

As a sign of respect and awe, everyone had an opinion shameful from age to “mother”.

Williams is 38 and Osaka is 22.

It should be noted that Serena had no problem with the picture or caption and commented with heart emojis.

Osaka responded to an Instagram user in her comments, saying, “I literally wouldn’t be here without her. If that’s not the definition of “Mother Idk”, what is it? Sure, I guess I’m offended by my internet slang. “

“I think that’s disrespectful to Serena,” read one comment. “Yes, Serena is much older than Naomi, but girls have a bit of class and respect! Serena is a legend and I think your comment is passively aggressive and mean. Serena is NOT your mother, she is your competition.”

“This seems a bit of an old shame,” wrote one user. “Not a fan.”

“Like mother like daughter;)”, wrote another person.

“Very beautiful two beautiful black women,” said another user.

“I love it. 2 beautiful, strong women who support each other,” read one comment, while another read: “Two great players. Now you like your mother.

(Photo: Hannah Peters / Getty Images and Lintao Zhang / Getty Images)

