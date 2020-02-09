Fans believe that iKON’s new song “Flower” is dedicated to Hanbin: News: KpopStarz

iKON returned to the music industry on February 6, as a reorganized six-member group, starting with their new album “iDECIDE” and with their main track “DIVE”.

With the release of their song, iKON has peaked on various charts, increasing the interest of domestic and international fans for their new music and overwhelming performance. Their latest music video had already received nearly 6 million views on YouTube after a day of release, proving their dominance and popularity. “DIVE” tops 24 charts in 24 regions around the Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and more with five songs in their 3rs mini album, including “Ah Yeah”, “Dive”, “All The World” , “Hold” and “Flower.”

Apart from their powerful dance and deep lyrics that were revealed and written by their former member, Hanbin (also known as BI), netizens and fans noticed the only song in which the former participant did not participate his lyrics, which seems to be about the former leader.

“Flower”, a song from the album, was believed by the fans as dedicated from iKON to Hanbin. Donghyuk participated in the song, marking his first step as a new producer. It was described as a song with a sentimental melody, with the ballad sensitivity of iKON.

The lyrics then reminded fans of the departure of their leader and the group’s journey as they continued

their way without him.

“The moonlight is used as a spotlight because it only shines over the faded memories.”

“On the other hand, following the path of clouds, will our old selves still be there? And I know I cannot turn back the time or hold you and bring you back …”

Despite the demand from various fans to bring Hanbin back to the group after being kicked by YG Entertainment, the former member has already decided to go his own way and is currently busy hinting and preparing for his comeback in the music industry.

“When I walked away while you walked away and farther and farther, I decided not to regret it and immediately threw everything away and there (…) it was a farewell to them all, and you still live in my heart now “

This rule talks about the continuation of iKON as a group of six members, who will continue to walk along the flowery path without him. When they decided to leave everything behind, their old self with Hanbin, the good memories they shared with him will now simply be kept in their hearts.

Fans then shared their own feelings about the song, comforting each other, and sending messages to iKON, assuring them that iKONics will support them in every path they take.

On the other hand, iKON is ready for their comeback for the music show for SBS Inkigayo, in which fans can see and hear the live performance of “Dive” and “Flower”.

