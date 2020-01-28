In connection Kobe Bryants Suddenly and tragically deceased, people mourn him, but also find ways to honor the great Laker.

The NBA has already lifted a rule that prohibits former players from being inducted into the Hall of Fame for five years after their careers, and will include Bryant in their 2020 class. Now some fans want to make Kobe the face of the NBA.

Last night, former NBA star Jamal Crawford tweeted, “Kobe must be the new NBA logo …” and it picked up speed very quickly.

Shortly afterwards, a Change.com petition was created saying, “With the great Kobe Bryant’s untimely death, sign this petition to eternalize it as a new NBA logo.”

Since then, this petition has received almost a million signatures on Monday evening. The creator of the petition, Nick M, has since responded to the support.

“The support for this petition was not from this WORLD,” he wrote in part. “I would like to sincerely thank everyone who contributed to the petition by signing and donating. When I started, I did not expect much. A maximum of 100 signatures were my goal.”

People have also returned to Twitter and have already created their version of the famous logo with Kobe. See below: