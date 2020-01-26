New

Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash with eight other people in Calabasas on Sunday morning.

The heartbreaking news sent shockwaves online with fans, presidents and celebrities who have Twitter to mourn the 41-year-old basketball legend.

News Channel 3 spoke to visitors and residents who say they can’t believe what happened on Sunday in Calabasas.

“Horrible, horrible feeling of losing an icon like that,” said Todd. “He is incredible.”

“Especially with his daughter to go to a camp he was going to train,” said Jim Walker. “He was a great guy. It’s very sad.”

“It’s very shocking. He’s really young,” said James Beck. “We have lost a legend today and I just pray that God will comfort his family.”

Former President Barack Obama tweeted more people responding to the death: “Kobe was a legend on the ground and just starting what would have been just a second act.”

Robert Iger, CEO of Walt Disney, tweeted, “We mourn the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant … a sports giant and a person so full of life.”

Ellen Degeneres also reacted.

And President Donald Trump also tweeted.

For others who spoke off-camera here in the valley, they described Bryant as a “hero” and some said they “admired him”.

