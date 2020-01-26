Fans and celebrities react to death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant after accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH / KTLA) – Condolences pour in for Kobe Bryant, including from the President of the United States.

According to reports, the great basketball Kobe Bryant and three others were killed in a helicopter crash in California. This is terrible news!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Former teammate Shaquille O’Neal expressed sadness at the loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy of losing my neice Gigi and my brother @kobebryant I love you and we will miss you. My condolences go to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1

– SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Former President Barak Obama called his friend back.

Kobe was a legend in the field and was just starting what would have been just as significant a second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the whole Bryant family on an unthinkable day.

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Tom Brady tweeted his sadness with hearts and prayers for Kobe.

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼

– Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

NBA player Dwayne Wade has expressed disbelief.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban called his friend back.

Damn. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing

– Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Former Ohio governor John Kasich shared his thoughts.

Terrible news about Kobe Bryant, a young man who has hit his stride in many ways.

– John Kasich (@JohnKasich) January 26, 2020

NBA legend Bill Russell also shared his memories of Kobe.

Houston Texans JJ Watts also expressed disbelief.

It can’t be true.

It can not be.

Really awful.

Rest In Peace Kobe.

– JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

Disney CEO Robert Iger:

Chloe Jackson with the WNBA Chicago Sky has posted a video of her meeting with Bryant.

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang and singer Bruno Mars also published an article on Bryant’s legacy.

These are the worst news. Kobe is an all-time great who had his whole life ahead of him. My heart goes out to his family, his fans and the millions of people whose lives he touched. Today, Kobe is the greatest of all time. 🙏🏀 https://t.co/saR4dJ7412

– Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a real life superhero on this field and I am sure he was part of his family. By sending them love and prayers. It is heartbreaking.

– Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

