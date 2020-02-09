FanPulse, post-Super Bowl: wait to proclaim leaders as the next dynasty

The last FanPulse of the 2019 NFL season is here, and all we have to talk about is Super Bowl. You may remember that the San Francisco 49ers lost this game 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost 20-10 with only seven minutes to go before furiously chasing 21-0 to refuse San Fran another Lombardi trophy.

Our first national question asked respondents about their favorite Super Bowl LIV moment. I honestly think “the San Francisco 49ers losing the game” should also have been an option, but the best response was to see the beloved head coach Andy Reid get that ring that he is so desperately coveted.

Then the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years. Patrick Mahomes is a player par excellence of the league and now player par excellence of the Super Bowl. It’s the best soccer streak Kansas City has ever had, and it looks like the New England Patriot dynasty is finally coming to an end. Does this mean that the rulers are the next dynasty? Will they be perennial Super Bowl candidates with multiple appearances and victories? Ehhhhhhh wait a minute.

The mid-2000s Patriots are the last team to repeat as Super Bowl champions. They seem to be the gold standard for dynasties, and apart from them, it seems exceptionally difficult during this time of NFL football to become a dynasty. Mahomes is incredible (and with a rookie contract), but injuries, free agency, and pure chance can lead these dynasty proclamations to real ridicule. Let’s not forget that the Baltimore Ravens seem to be an emerging power, and this may be your next big rivalry with the AFC.

Finally, what is the best Super Bowl ad? Well, I forgot most of them because they were mostly terrible, but I was in favor of Bryan Cranston’s remake of “The Shining” for Mountain Dew. “Other” and Bill Murray’s Jeep “Groundhog Day” commercial were the best responses.

Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s FanPulse, founded by Kenneth Arthur of Field Gulls. I think we will see this return to the NFL draft, which is just over two months away.