FanPulse: is Eli Manning a Hall of Fame quarterback?

This week there was a special one-off question from SB Nation FanPulse about Eli Manning. The former New York Giants quarterback announced his retirement on Friday after 16 seasons and, strikingly, won two Super Bowls (and two Super Bowl MVPs) against the New England Patriots.

While Eli’s brother Peyton’s status as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time is not in question, Eli’s legacy as someone who should be in the Hall of Fame is a bit more complicated. FanPulse respondents agreed, and while overall NFL fans disagree about Eli’s argument for the HOF, Giants fans are a bit biased towards a “yes” vote.

New England Patriots fans got their own graphics, and not surprisingly, they don’t exactly agree with the idea of ​​Eli to Canton.

Most recently, the rivals from NFC East had the floor and … well, they say that’s a “no”, especially the fans of Philadelphia Eagles.

The whole argument for Eli in the Hall of Fame revolves around his two postseason runs, which led to a comeback of Super Bowl victories against the New England dynasty. The fact that the Giants defense brought the Patriots to 31 combined points in these two games seems to be lost in the shuffle. Manning was really very good in the 2007 and 2011 playoffs, only one of those games came home. However, his other four postseason trips ended in an immediate defeat, including a lack of home defeat in 2005 and a measly 11 points (no touchdowns) in 2008 against the Eagles.

Eli has never received an all-pro vote, only won the Pro Bowl four times, and I don’t think about many seasons in which he was clearly one of the league’s top 5 quarterbacks. I bet an extended analysis supports this statement. He had a really good career despite all of our Manningface jokes, but when he shows up in Canton, it is on the back of these incredible Super Bowls against the biggest winning machine in NFL history.