FanPulse: Fans Want Monday After Super Bowl National Holiday

We have another FanPulse coming up for Super Bowl Week, and since we’re not there, there will be no confidence poll for the Seattle Seahawks. In the meantime, there were a lot of national questions specifically regarding this Sunday and the Super Bowls in general that might interest you.

First of all, heads or tails? I have always been told that “the line never fails” but I have been told a lot of lies throughout my life. It seems that the skepticism of “the tail never fails” led a majority of respondents to choose heads.

Okay, so you won the draw … now what? The decision to postpone the second half is a fairly recent rule in the NFL. Until 2008, if you chose to throw the ball after winning the draw, you essentially allowed the home team to recover the ball first in each half. The postponement reversed the strategy, so having your defense on the ground first was considered the best way to proceed.

Let’s move away from the scary draw for more important questions. I haven’t been to a Super Bowl party since 2003, and every two years apart from that, I have spent time watching at home. Most FanPulse respondents have the same tendency to stay at home instead of going to a party, bar or the luxury of attending the game in person.

Sometimes “at a party” means that you organize the damn thing yourself. Not everyone is invited for a variety of reasons, but the # 1 reason in this survey was “your parent who always complains about player protests”. Chances are you won’t invite them to anything else either.

It’s time to bet! I don’t know Demi Lovato’s music, so I can’t make an educated guess about the length of his national anthem, but I think we can all bet on at least four commercials involving dogs.

Last but not least, do you prefer to organize a Super Bowl on Saturday or make the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday? The latter seems to benefit everyone even if they don’t care about football. Your responses were overwhelming.

Enjoy the great game, everyone!