Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister, reacted Sunday to reports that an abducted Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, converted to Islam and gave birth to a Boko Haram commander.

Fani-Kayode expressed his belief that Sharibu had been demeaned, adding that the kidnapped schoolgirl preferred to die rather than convert.

Recall that Boko Haram had abducted Sharibu from the College of Girls and Sciences of the Government, in Dapchi, in the local government region of Bursari, in the state of Yobe, on February 19, 2018.

However, reports were released on Saturday evening that Leah had been forcibly converted to Islam and married to a senior Boko Haram commander.

She was also reportedly given birth a few weeks ago after her forced marriage.

However, Fani-Kayode in a tweet wrote, “I don’t think Leah Sharibu has converted to Islam. They try to demean her and take away her hero status.

“This girl would rather die than convert to Islam. She remains a hero of the Christian faith and if she is dead then she is a martyr. No matter how she wins! “