Fani-Kayode mocks Buhari over his claim to defeat Boko Haram

Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister, made fun of President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday for assuring Nigerians that he would defeat Boko Haram.

Fani-Kayode said that Buhari could not defeat Boko Haram because the insurgents brought him to power.

His remark came at a time when Buhari said that even if it could take a little longer, the nation would surely put the troubles of the northeast in order and move on.

Buhari had said that if Nigeria could wage a 30-month civil war and be reorganized again, the insurgents would be defeated.

The president made the remarks when receiving Janez Lenarcic, European Union (EU) commissioner for crisis management at State House.

However, Fani-Kayode in a tweet wrote: “Buhari saying,” We will defeat Boko Haram “is like Hitler saying” we will defeat the Nazis.

“You cannot defeat yourself. You cannot defeat what you have created. You cannot defeat what brought you to power. You cannot defeat those whose sinister and harmful goals you share. “