Famous Oscars hairstyles with hair accessories – Best red carpet hairstyles InStyle.com

From rhinestone barrettes, butterfly clips and silk scrunchies, it was impossible to browse through your Instagram feed last year without seeing a hair accessory (or five). And if the Oscars red carpet is an indication, the big summer 2019 trend will still be strong in 2020 – good news for anyone who has collected a pile of hair accessories in the last 12 months.

Tonight, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars dressed up classic red carpet hair styles with clips, hair bands, and more; Take Saorise Ronan for example. The nominated best actress has added a jeweled insect clip to her messy low bun with fresh blunt bangs. And Salma Hayek Pinault looked like a straight Greek goddess with her voluminous textured bun and rhinestone headband with pearls.

Keep scrolling to see celebrities lean into the trend of hair accessories at the Oscars of 2020.

