Family resigning and going on vacation still earns a six-figure salary

10 years ago, Yulia and Paul Tarbath took a huge risk by selling their four-bedroom home in Sutton, Surrey, and giving up their jobs to travel the world.

Paul, 46, worked in telecom and Yulia, 38, with the government, but they felt unfulfilled and wanted something different.

But more than ten years later, they say that they have never been so happy and that they have even succeeded in building a business while traveling, earning a six-figure salary as a life coach.

Now they have decided to settle in one place for the first time in years, so that their daughter Elanie, five, can go to school.

Yulia said: “We had a nice life and a nice house, but always wanted to live somewhere tropical.

“The main reason we went was to live in a sunnier climate. We wanted to live where we could enjoy being outdoors and experiencing the outdoors.

“It is the best thing we have ever done and it has been a very exciting adventure.

“We have always known what our passion was and we have broadened our horizons to go out and do it.

“It’s the best decision we’ve ever made and we’ve helped so many people around the world overcome health problems.”

The couple met in 1999 when Paul was on vacation in Moscow, where Yulia grew up.

They married a year later and moved to Hereford and then to Sutton, Surrey, where they bought a four-bed townhouse – but 10 years after they met, they wanted to change their lives.

“We’ve always wanted to travel and see different parts of the world and just had an urge to do something else,” she said.

“We didn’t want to work 9-5 forever and we wanted to create our own unique lifestyle.

“So we decided to just sell everything and leave. We sold both our cars, our house, and left the UK with just two suitcases. “

Along the way they have visited 31 countries, starting with India in October 2009.

They left with no idea when they would return home, but they just moved to a new place every few months.

They started in India in October 2009 and after a month headed for the UAE and Oman before stopping in Brazil, Ecuador, the US, Peru and the Netherlands.

They have also visited Thailand, Malaysia, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Burma, Egypt, Russia, Bali and Finland.

They lived on savings and the money from selling their house, renting accommodation in every place and only a few months at a time.

But two years later the money started to get a bit tight. They didn’t want to stop traveling, so Paul and Yulia came up with a plan to build a business that they could run from anywhere.

Rawsome Healthy sees them offering online weight loss plans and professional help in overcoming health problems.

Paul and Yulia offer coaching tutorials, tailor-made plans and advice on lifestyle choices.

Yulia said: “We run the business online and have a YouTube channel where we guide our customers.

“We both love a healthy lifestyle and wanted to build health coaching courses so that we could help other people.

“Wherever we have internet, we can run our business, so it works really well for us.

“We made six figures last year and we live from that to travel.”

During their ten-year journey, they visited several months in England every two years – with friends or in rented accommodation.

But in September last year, the family decided to settle in Spain and have registered Elanie at a local school.

The schoolgirl spent her childhood traveling with her parents around the world, but Yulia said the time has come for her to make friends and settle down for a while.

She said: “When she was first born, it was very easy to travel, but in the end she became sad when she left friends.

“We have settled in Spain for a while to make her friendships close.

“Doing what we did was the best decision we’ve ever made.

“It has been the best possible upbringing for our daughter and she has always been surrounded by great things.”

