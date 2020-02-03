Family receives 55,000 duplicates of the student loan overview

A man from Ohio is thinking about what to do with the 55,000 double declarations that have been directed to his home by a student loan company.

Dan Cain said he was suspicious when a postman in Twinsburg, Ohio recently told him that his mail would not fit through the front door of the office. When Cain drove his truck to the back of the building, he found a postman who took away two large letter trays, WOIO TV reported.

It turned out there were a total of 79 bins of the letters, and it took Cain two journeys to take them to the garage of his family’s home in the city, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

College Ave Student Loans officials said in an email on Monday that it apologized for the error in its mail system and took corrective action to prevent this from happening in the future.

“We are working with Dan directly on a cure, including picking up the mail from him if possible and an explanation for the inconvenience,” said the company’s manager, Tim Staley.

“I just hope it doesn’t happen again,” said Cain. “Maybe I just have to return to the sender.”

The double explanations were for a loan that Cain and his wife had taken out for tuition, said Cain. He also stated that the statement was incorrect and believed that the company used the wrong interest rate to calculate the payment.

College Ave Student Loans said Monday in the email that there was no error in the calculation.

“The rate corresponds to what was announced when the loan was issued,” Staley said, adding that they also worked with Cain to resolve his interest questions.

Associated press

