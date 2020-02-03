A man from Ohio is thinking about what to do with the 55,000 double declarations that have been directed to his home by a student loan company.
Dan Cain said he was suspicious when a postman in Twinsburg, Ohio recently told him that his mail would not fit through the front door of the office. When Cain drove his truck to the back of the building, he found a postman who took away two large letter trays, WOIO TV reported.
It turned out there were a total of 79 bins of the letters, and it took Cain two journeys to take them to the garage of his family’s home in the city, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.
College Ave Student Loans officials said in an email on Monday that it apologized for the error in its mail system and took corrective action to prevent this from happening in the future.
“We are working with Dan directly on a cure, including picking up the mail from him if possible and an explanation for the inconvenience,” said the company’s manager, Tim Staley.
1/31 Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton
Protesters sing when they protest against the arrival of President Donald Trump outside the Miami Valley Hospital after a massive shooting in the Oregon District
AP
2/31 El Paso
Trump went to El Paso after visiting Dayton, Ohio to bring a message of healing and unity, but he was met by hostility in both places by people who blamed his own burning words as a contributing cause of the mass shootings
AP
3/31 El Paso, University Medical Center
US President Donald Trump greets the first respondents during his visit to the El Paso regional communication center
AFP / Getty
4/31 El Paso, University Medical Center
An anti-Trump protester is holding a sign while the police are deployed outside the University Medical Center
Getty
5/31 El Paso
AP
6/31 El Paso
AFP / Getty
7/31 Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton
AP
31-8 El Paso
Democratic presidential candidate Beto ORourke embraces a woman at an improvised monument outside of Walmart in honor of the victims of the mass shooting there where 22 people died.
Getty
9/31 El Paso
AFP / Getty
10/31 El Paso
AP
11/31 El Paso, University Medical Center
Reuters
12/31 El Paso, University Medical Center
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet PFC Glendon Oakley (second right), who saved several lives during the massive shooting in Texas
AFP / Getty
13/31 Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton
AP
14/31 El Paso, University Medical Center
Reuters / Amanda Voisard
15/31 El Paso
Beto ORourke comforts a man at the improvised monument outside Walmart
Getty
16/31 El Paso, University Medical Center
A demonstrator against Trump is yelling near the police outside the University Medical Center
Reuters
17/31 El Paso
AFP / Getty images
18/31 Dayton
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
AP
19/31 El Paso
Provisional monument for victims of the shooting where a total of 22 people died in the Cielo Vista Mall Walmart shopping center
AFP / Getty images
20/31 Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton
AP
21/31
President Trump greets Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley when he arrives at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
AFP / Getty
22/31 Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton
AP
23/31 Dayton
Damon Smith presents a message to President Donald Trump alongside an improvised memorial in Dayton
AP
24/31 Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton
Protesters gather in front of an inflatable "Baby Trump" to protest against the president's arrival
AP
25/31 Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton
AP
26/31 El Paso
A photo of victim Javier Amir Rodriguez, a 15-year-old second-year student
Getty
27/31 Dayton
AFP / Getty
28/31 El Paso
A message is left for Donald Trump
AFP / Getty
29/31 El Paso
AFP / Getty
30/31 El Paso
People cuddle at the improvised monument
AFP / Getty
31/31 El Paso
People pray at the improvised monument
AFP / Getty
“I just hope it doesn’t happen again,” said Cain. “Maybe I just have to return to the sender.”
The double explanations were for a loan that Cain and his wife had taken out for tuition, said Cain. He also stated that the statement was incorrect and believed that the company used the wrong interest rate to calculate the payment.
College Ave Student Loans said Monday in the email that there was no error in the calculation.
“The rate corresponds to what was announced when the loan was issued,” Staley said, adding that they also worked with Cain to resolve his interest questions.
Associated press
.