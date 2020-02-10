Family – owned music school destroyed in fire News

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Massive flames were caught on the camera when a fire tore through a Lee’s Summit music school.

The video, captured by a viewer, shows shooting flames in the night sky shortly after the fire broke out around 2:30 on Sunday morning. Between the flames and the collapse of the roof, there is little left to save.

Later in the day, KCTV5’s Leslie Aguilar spoke to the owners who lost everything and still decide how to start over.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. The building and all its contents are a total loss. Deana and Brad Haines said, however, that they still have their love of music and that they will continue to spread it.

For the charred remains of Shining Light Music, a crowd gathered the evening after the fire in sadness and hope.

“My husband and I have a philosophy that we have never had this ourselves,” Deana said. “It’s from God and He has always stood before us. He knew that this would happen and He knows what will happen tomorrow and we will come out stronger than before. “

Deana started giving piano lessons almost 50 years ago. Slowly the hobby turned into a full company, about 500 students a week.

“We have children between the ages of 1 and 80 – something at this facility,” she said.

Moreover, they employ musicians from all styles and genres.

“My concern immediately and yet is that we have 50 people who count on a salary that works with us or for us,” she said. “I want to make sure that they are able to provide for themselves.”

Four brand new studios had just been renovated in the basement of the building and would be revealed tomorrow.

The Haines are not the owner of the building, only the hundreds of instruments and equipment inside that are worth a considerable amount.

“Probably close to half a million,” Brad estimated. “Including a brand new $ 55,000 grand piano that was on our stage.”

They have insurance, so they don’t ask for money. Instead, just keep praying and supporting music education.

“We wanted to do it out of love for music, not for profit,” said Brad. “We have not started making a profit and in fact we have not. This would be the first year that we really made a profit.”

Tomorrow there will be a meeting for employees and music teachers to find out how they can proceed until they have a new studio facility.

