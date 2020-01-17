Family of cold case victims wonders why KCPD has not used a new DNA technique

16-year-old Fawn Cox was raped and killed in her Kansas City bedroom 30 years ago.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The murder victim’s family, Fawn Cox, wonders why the Kansas City police are taking so long to figure out how to pay for advanced genetic testing since they have resolved more than 90 cases of the nation’s cold.

“This is not fair. It is simply not fair,” said Fawn’s little sister Felisa Cox. “I am glad that these families are being closed, but I am jealous.”

Fawn Cox was 16 when she was robbed, raped, and murdered. A murderer sneaked through her bedroom window.

“There was no other evidence there. Whoever did it took everything with them. But they didn’t take their DNA, “said Felisa Cox.

The detectives agree that DNA testing could change the game. It was only this week that a cold case from the 1970s was solved using genetic genealogy. Detectives and scientists work together and use public genetic databases to find the murderer’s relatives and work backwards.

The case was investigated by a 16-year-old girl, Pamela Maurer, who was also raped and murdered. Detectives in DuPage County, Illinois held a press conference saying they finally had a name and face for the killer.

Fawn’s family wants to know why the process cannot be used to seek justice.

“They do it across the country. I’m not sure why they’re holding back. Only they know, ”Fawn’s father John Cox told KCTV5 News.

KCPD fights for money, refuses to take family money

Sergeant Jake Becchina of the Kansas City Police Department said solving cold cases was a top priority for the department.

“It’s hugely important. Every time someone walks around who commits a crime, let alone a murder, and gets away with it, our city becomes less safe every day,” Becchina told KCTV5 News.

He acknowledges that the KCPD is having difficulty creating a framework and finding resources for advanced DNA techniques such as genetic genealogy, and notes that there are hundreds of colds, and many of them may have some type of DNA sample ,

“We are fighting for a solution that can serve this family, but also the coming families of other families,” said Becchina.

The department is aware of the frustration of the Cox family, but says that it is not possible to use a family’s money for investigations.

“We would be very afraid of getting into a situation where one family can pay for something and another family cannot, you know we are very concerned about that,” said Becchina. “We want to serve everyone equally.”

Fawn Cox’s family says it’s not about their money, it’s about community money raised through billiard tournaments, a motorcycle tour, and t-shirt sales.

“The money spent by people who love Fawn and want to see our family shut down,” said Felisa Cox.

“I gave my money for crime stopper and they took it. They finally sent it back to me, ”added John Cox. “They didn’t say that, I couldn’t use it to pay them. I think whoever solves it deserves the reward. “

The family sees no difference and considers genetic genealogy as a scientific tip.

“I would be relieved. It would be easier for someone to pay for what they took from us,” said Felisa Cox.

Genetic genealogy

The police contact private companies such as Parabon and Gene by Gene for this investigation.

Parabon has resolved more than 90 cases in the past 18 months, including the case of Pamela Maurer. The company’s employees explained their pricing structure to KCTV5 News, stating that a $ 1,500 department could get a rough profile that included origins, skin, hair, and eye color. Detectives also receive an editability report indicating the next best step.

If the public genetic database has a strong match, the next step is $ 3,500. This gives the departments a list of relatives so they can work backwards.

The other option is to take a DNA mug shot, which Parabon calls a “snapshot”. Genetics is used to predict what a person might look like.

A DNA mug shot was so accurate that the person simply signed up when it was released to the media.

Fawn’s family tells KCTV5 News that they have raised enough money to complete both the first step and anything else the company would recommend.

