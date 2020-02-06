Family Chinese woman misses her wedding in India due to Coronavirus travel ban

The Coronavirus virus has not only claimed lives, but has also prevented people from attending important events, such as a wedding or business meetings.

In such an incident, a Chinese family was unable to travel to India to participate in their daughter’s wedding due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

A Chinese woman married on February 5 in the latter’s house in East Bengal in West Bengal without the presence of her parents.

The bride and groom met seven years ago during a business deal in China. My family is happy, but they could not attend the wedding because flights between India and China have been suspended.

When asked if she would return to China, Jiaqi said she would return, but do not know when, by adding that she is going to her country and completing the registration process.

The groom, named Pintu, said they will also organize a ceremony in China.

The deadly virus has claimed the lives of more than 500 people and infected more than 28,000 people in China.

Amid the environment of fear created by the rising death toll, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a global emergency.

The virus, believed to have come from a fish market in Wuhan in China, has spread to at least 15 other countries outside of China.

To prevent the virus from spreading, countries like the US and Australia have closed their borders to arrivals from China.

