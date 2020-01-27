Family Begs Apology After Mother Is Killed in Pompano Beach - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – A family from Pompano Beach asks the public to help them find the driver who killed their 73-year-old mother in a hit and run on New Year’s Eve.

Gracieous Gallumette was beaten when she went home from the church on the Dixie Highway in the afternoon of January 31.

“I know it was an accident. I’m pretty sure nobody – it was unwanted, but please do it for me, ”sobbed the victim’s son, Jean Michel Gallumette. “I’m just asking you to move forward.”

According to Detectives, the driver fled the scene and did not stop to help Gallumette after beating her.

Her daughter Girca ​​remembers trying to call her.

“I didn’t get an answer. I called her four times and it was unusual, it’s not like my mother,” she said. “I felt something was wrong.”

Gallumette was taken to the hospital, but her injuries were too severe. She died three days later.

“For someone to take her life like this and leave her outside in the cold, it was the worst thing ever,” said Girca, sobbing.

The police are investigating the terrible hit and running on the Dixie Highway, but are also asking for public support.

“We had some clues,” said Shawn Strzalkowski, the sheriff’s detective. “The leads are stale.”

The police think they are looking for a small Toyota or Nissan.

If you have information about this success, please contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Keep in mind that you can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $ 3,000 reward.

