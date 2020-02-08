Family and friends gather at the vigil to remember the missing Rancho Mirage woman

Rancho Mirage’s Rebecca Modrall has been missing for a year.

It is a case that the sheriff’s department treats as murder.

Family, friends, and community members gathered in Freedom Park in Palm Desert to remember the 33-year-old mother.

The tears were shed in honor of Rebecca Modrall, the candlelight was blown up.

“It’s very special, it shows us that we can’t stop by and we all think the same way,” said Scott Modrall, Rebecca’s father.

The family lost their beloved Rebecca Modrall a year ago.

The family said Rebecca was ready to meet her longtime friend at his home in La Quinta, and that was the last time they found out about their whereabouts.

“You hear about such events, but you don’t think it will happen to you or your family,” said Autumn Tarter, Rebecca’s cousin.

Family and friends in green t-shirts labeled “Justice for Rebecca” and the release of 50 butterflies in her honor.

“It was like sending her to heaven,” said Tarter.

In addition, a new monument was unveiled on Madison Street near Avenue 50 in La Quinta for the first time on Saturday, where Rebecca was before her disappearance.

“She had a lot of humor, she had a lot of fun, sometimes it could be difficult, but we really miss her. She was a great conversation partner, she called me every day, we talked a lot, it was very quiet without her, “said Sarah, Rebecca’s mother.

The family said the vigil and the memorial both aimed to alert Rebecca to the case and the fact that her body was not found.

“We didn’t stop looking for Rebecca and find out what happened to her,” said Sarah.