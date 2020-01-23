False Lawan employee arrested for fraud and rape

Police command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) announced Thursday that it had arrested a man who allegedly impersonated an assistant to the President of the Senate.

FCT police commissioner Bala Ciroma revealed it at a press conference in Abuja.

He said the suspect, who had defrauded unsuspecting members of the public, was arrested at a bank in the Gwarinpa area of ​​the territory.

Ciroma said the suspect was arrested while trying to withdraw money sent to his account by a victim in connection with the crime.

According to him, the suspect admitted during the investigation to have extorted money from his victims on the pretext of helping them to obtain government contracts.

He said that a total of 420,000 N had been deposited into the suspect’s bank account and that an identity card bearing the National Assembly had been recovered from him.

The PC said that the suspect, on January 20, was arrested by officers from the Durumi Division for attacking and raping female victims in the bush.

He said that the suspect who had operated most of the night had confessed to the crime after his arrest following a complaint made to a patrol team by one of his victims.

Ciroma said another victim also identified the suspect as the person who raped her a while ago.