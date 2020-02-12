False concept simulation: where Michigan players stand in front of the NFL Combine

We are a bit silent in the process leading to the 2020 NFL design with front offices and evaluators taking the top between the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine to watch movies and circles that men want to know more about. Later this month, the Michigan Wolverines will head to Indianapolis on their way to the pros and the rest of the collegiate ranks to demonstrate their team skills and meet one-on-one with the combine harvester.

With that in mind, we simulated all 7 laps via the Mock Draft Simulator from The Draft Network to see where the board currently has prospects for Michigan. It is worth noting that they constantly update their boards to reflect trends in the preliminary design process, their own scouting and more prior to April.

You can read the first edition of our simulations to compare here. Below is the most recent sim that was performed on Wednesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Colts (round 2, choice 44 general): Cesar Ruiz, IOL

Ruiz continues an upward trend as the prospect of Michigan that may be the highest of his teammates. His rising planks remind me a bit of Frank Ragnow. He waited more or less in the weeds as a two day prospect until late in the process when the Detroit Lions clearly fell in love with him and took him off the board with General Pick No. 20 in 2018. Ruiz is solid and what start him give the same potential first round buzz. He would be great here if he played alongside Quenton Nelson.

Houston Texans (Round 2, choose 57 overall): Joshua Uche, EDGE

If it is all said and done, it would not surprise me to see Uche as the highest player in Michigan in this class. He can drop it all, including coverage, and those who followed the Senior Bowl practices saw it too. He is a three-down player in the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens (Round 2, Pick 60 in general): Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR

There seems to be a Wolverine that somehow ends up in the hands of John Harbaugh during the off-season NFL. Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP last season, but his lifetime in the competition can still end, depending on how he develops as a passer-by when defenses are ultimately able to limit what he can do on the ground. DPJ and Marquise Brown would be a damn young duo that would develop there.

New Orleans Saints (Round 4, Pick 120 overall): Ben Bredeson, IOL

In the fourth round, teams can start landing players with a good price and Bredeson certainly fits in with this. I think he’s a final NFL starter and a man who can linger for a while and that he would be in a good situation here.

Kansas City Chiefs (Round 5, Pick 128 overall): Michael Onwenu, IOL

I am excited for players who feel they are unlocking more in their skills that land with winning organizations that develop talent. Onwenu was very good in Michigan, although never completely dominant. Just like Bredeson, I think this is a good value in the first half of the third day of the design.

Chicago Bears (Round 7, Pick 203 overall): Sean McKeon, TE

His game has three options and he does many things well, including his willingness to block. He has soft hands and drops were never a problem in Michigan, but his athletics will be questioned by NFL scouts.

Indianapolis Colts (Round 7, Pick 204 overall): Lavert Hill, CB

Hill gets a chance to make a selection, but is not considered as high as a prospect Jourdan Lewis and David Long for him. He still has some work to do to increase his stock.

Not prepared: OT Jon Runyan Jr., QB Shea Patterson, S / LB Khaleke Hudson, S Josh Metellus, DE Mike Danna

The most surprising of these is Runyan, who was mocked in the later rounds and has NFL bloodlines. Patterson had an up and down week in the Senior Bowl with the feedback somewhat positive than negative. Some wonder if he should be set up, but he brings more to the table from a tool perspective than Jake Rudock and he was drafted. The only thing that is needed is one team for one of these guys, but see them all on NFL rosters coming the preseason.

Other big ten choices

3. Detroit Lions – Chase Young, EDGE, State of Ohio

4. New York Giants – Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

11. New York Jets – A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

14. Buccaneers in Tampa Bay – Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

16. Atlanta Falcons – Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

25. Minnesota Vikings – Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

28. Baltimore Ravens – Zack Baun, EDGE, Wisconsin

32. Chiefs of Kansas City – Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

34. Indianapolis Colts – KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

42. Jacksonville Jaguars – Malik Harrison, LB, State of Ohio

66. Washington Redskins – J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

73. Jacksonville Jaguars – Antoine Winfield, S, Minnesota

75. Indianapolis Colts – Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

79. New York Jets – Tyler Biadasz, IOL, Wisconsin

88. New Orleans Saints – KJ Hill, WR, Ohio State

95. Denver Broncos – Jonah Jackson, IOL, State of Ohio

107. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

108. Denver Broncos – Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

118. Buffalo Bills – Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland

121. Houston Texans – Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

130. Washington Redskins – Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State

131. Detroit Lions – Davon Hamilton, IDL, State of Ohio

135. Miami Dolphins – Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

141. Las Vegas Raiders – Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland

143. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

154. Detroit Lions – Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

160. Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

180. Chicago Bears – Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State

184. New England Patriots – Khalil Davis, IDL, Nebraska

189. Green Bay Packers – Robert Landers, IDL, State of Ohio

191. Indianapolis Colts – Mohamed Barry, LB, Nebraska

193. Washington Redskins – Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

199. Arizona Cardinals – Geno Stone, S, Iowa

211. Los Angeles Rams – Raequan Williams, IDL, Michigan State

214. Denver Broncos – Mike Panasiuk, IDL, Michigan State

217. Houston Texans – Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

233. Miami Dolphins – Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State