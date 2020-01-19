The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday accused many of the governors of the ruling Congress, the Progressive Party (APC), of being the product of massive electoral manipulation.

He said it was against this background that the governors of the CPA were alone in defending the widely condemned Supreme Court ruling on the election of Governor Imo.

The opposition party also insisted on the revision of the judgment of the supreme court.

Party spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan said this in a statement to Abuja.

He added: “The party says that the attempt by the governors of the CPA to blackmail at low prices will never prevent the PDP and millions of Nigerians from demanding the review and the annulment of the judgment in which the Court Supreme fabricated and gave sham votes to nominate a 4th place candidate as the winner of the Imo state governor election.

“It is not surprising for many that the governors of the APC can be enlisted to insult the PDP in order to confuse and distort this serious miscarriage of justice because many of them are products and beneficiaries of electoral manipulations .

“The part of the APC governors in this script seems very obvious. Of course, who else will the flies support except a person with an open smelly sore?

“This is also why the governors of APC encourage their party to take devious measures and to support injustice instead of following the democratic processes.

“Comparing the Imo state judgment to that of the elections for the governor of Zamfara and Rivers states, the APC governors forgot that Nigerians were aware of the facts.

“The governors of the CPA deliberately veiled the fact that they lost Zamfara and Rivers due to their internal feuds over their failure to conduct a credible primary, which canceled their votes and left the party with the second largest number of votes as winner.

“This is different from the judgment on Imo where fictitious votes were fabricated by the Supreme Court and given to the APC to lift it from fourth position and declared the winner.

“In advocating for the dismissed judgment, APC governors should explain to Nigerians how the Supreme Court, in its offer to vote for APC, ended up declaring a total of valid votes of 950, 952 votes above of the total official number of INEC, 823,743 of voters accredited for the election.

“Can the governors of the CPA explain to Nigerians how and where the Supreme Court fabricated the additional 127,743 votes over the number of accredited voters?”

“What can they say about the fact that the Supreme Court could not produce the details of the votes for each of the 388 fictitious voting units on which it based its decision?

“In addition, can the governors of the CPA explain why the Supreme Court found guilty when it declared on a host of cases, particularly the Atiku vs Buhari case, that for a petitioner to succeed in an allegation – a violation of any provision of the electoral law, in particular one complaining of professional misconduct, the petitioner must call witnesses polling station by polling station.

“The governors of APC should therefore avoid the Imo judgment because the PDP will never give up its determination to have the judgment overturned.”