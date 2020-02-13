Fall fashion trends for 2020 according to Fashion Week Runways

Scroll to view more pictures

The weather hasn’t even warmed up – though the marmot predicted we’d have an early spring – but we’re already here, thinking about the fashion trends in fall 2020. I’m sure many of you would agree that autumn usually has some of the sweetest trends: sweaters, chic outerwear, and beautiful colors that are inspired by the season. If you’re a fan of autumn clothes, the Fall 2020 fashion trends are for you. Yes, New York Fall / Winter 2020 Fashion Week has ended, but the fall and winter styles are already on their way to your favorite retailers. We have a preview of what to expect from the runways, and boy, are these trends good?

From fall tones ready to be the pop of color your wardrobe needs to some trends you’ll see throughout 2020, these looks are sure to dominate the streets – and your Instagram feed. Designers like Christian Siriano and Coach were at the pulse of the fashion trends in autumn 2020 and I personally can’t wait to rock all these styles in the coming months. There is something for everyone (and for every body type). All you need to look fantastic with any of these trends is to just put it on your body.

Below are seven trends that you can expect in fall and winter this year. Whether you’re a self-identified fashionista or just someone who likes to stay up to date with the latest styles, you will faint from these autumn trends. We haven’t reached spring yet, but I’m already looking forward to autumn.

There is no doubt that 2019 was the year of the lawsuit, and 2020 is no different. Suits – especially oversized suits – will rule for fall and winter 2020. Whether you’re putting on a full suit or just a part (call for oversized blazers that are still on trend this year !!), you can’t go wrong.

The main goal for autumn and winter 2020? Stay warm AF. In the colder months there will be huge fuzzy coats everywhere. So if you’re always freezing, you’re in luck. Cuddling in these giant coats can be your only benefit.

Fuchsia will be everywhere this fall and winter, folks. Forget about wearing black – it’s going to be a colorful fall. This fun color goes well with neutral colors or other fun colors. So wear them as you wish. Combine a fuchsia top with classic black skinnies or add a fuchsia skirt to a neon outfit.

Mixing patterns is always a fun way to shake things up when you’re in fashion, and it’s officially approved for Fall and Winter 2020. Play by combining different stripes or polka dots or be even wilder when mixing different patterns. Go brave or go home, babes.

Gloves! Are! Back! Forget about only wearing gloves for a debut ball – this accessory is suitable for any formal occasion in 2020. Regardless of whether it is a neutral or a colorful shade, you will stand out with gloves this year (and stay on trend).

We noticed a large asymmetry in the spring and summer 2020 trends, and it looks like they are here to stay in the fall and winter. Asymmetry is a fun style that you can play around with regardless of your personal style. So be minimalistic or bold. In any case, you will definitely look hip.

Block your haters and the sun with the trendy wide-brimmed hat. Sure, they air on the dramatic side, but this accessory will strike a punch with any ensemble. Don’t be afraid to try this fall and winter trend – you never know how amazing something might look on you until you try it.