Falcon & Winter Soldier Super Bowl Spot shows the American agent of Wyatt Russell

The Super Bowl spot from Marvel Studios for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier reveals the first official look at the American agent of Wyatt Russell.

In the surrender of Marvel Comics, Captain America’s retirement resulted in John Walker taking over the mantle, who later assumed the name US Agent. Now it seems that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier draw inspiration from the comics by making John Walker of Wyatt Russell the government-sanctioned successor to Captain America.

Yesterday, Marvel Studios released the first official recordings of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier during a Super Bowl for the upcoming series of Disney Plus shows. At one point, the American agent of Wyatt Russell saw a big entrance during what appears to be the half-time show of a football match.

Watch the first official look at Wyatt Russell’s US agent in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier below!

Here is the official summary for Marvel Studios ’The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

After the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) work together in a global adventure that tests their skills – and their patience – at Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. “

Directed by Kari Skogland from scripts written by showrunner Malcolm Spellman and Derek Kolstad, The Falcon and Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo and Wyatt Russell as John Walker / American agent. Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa and Noah Mills are cast in non-disclosed roles.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus in August 2020.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

