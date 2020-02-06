Fairy Tail slowed down to June 25 worldwide

The Fairy Tail game seemed to run smoothly for all purposes. In the run-up to the planned worldwide release of March 19, enough trailers, magazine functions and interviews were released. However, plans have changed. The published Koei Tecmo and the RPG adaptation of the iconic manga and anime franchise developed by Gust has now been postponed until a worldwide release of 25 June.

In an official statement by Koei Tecmo about the announcement of the Fairy Tail delay, game producer Keisuke Kikuchi explained that the “desire of the developer to further improve the game for a more enriching FAIRY TAIL experience” is the main reason for the delay of the game. They plan to use this delay to work on improving the magic effects, event scenes and game balance of the Fairy Tail game.

The complete explanation of Koei Tecmo and producer Keisuke Kikuchi is as follows:

“I am really sorry for the delay in FAIRY TAIL and the inconvenience for our fans, partners and stakeholders looking forward to this title. Please give us time to polish the game to make sure it is as high as possible, so that we can offer you a truly immersive experience.We will work hard to improve the magic effects, event scene effects, improve game balance and more! We will discuss the improvements in more detail in the coming months. make sure we offer you a much more satisfying game. Thank you for your understanding! “

Fairy Tail will be available worldwide from 25 June via Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

