Faf du Plessis praised Vernon Philander as a “champion” after the hero of South Africa withdrew from the test cricket.

Philander, 34, announced last month that South Africa’s four-game series against England would be the last before retiring from the international game.

He endured a moderate series, with eight terrains on an average of 27, and could not prevent South Africa from suffering a 3-1 loss to Joe Root’s England.

But Philander’s overall record – 224 wickets at an average of less than 23 – says he will be remembered as one of South Africa’s best bowlers and a brilliant server in the nation.

“First of all, I want to thank Vernon for his services to Proteas over the years,” said South Africa captain Du Plessis after the victory of England’s 191 races in Johannesburg.

‘Not only on the field, but he has been a champion off the field. We will miss him very much. It saddens me that this game was not the fairy tale it deserved.

“If you play for South Africa for more than 10 years, there are many sacrifices and time outside the family, so we are very grateful.”

Philander added: “It’s not the way I wanted to finish it. Well played for Joe and his team. They’ve played great cricket in the last month.

‘Thanks to my teammates for making it a privilege and an honor. I have had a wonderful international career for South Africa.

‘It’s time to give up the younger boys. It is always difficult. I always believe that Test cricket is the real format: it is a real character test.

‘For an aspiring cricket player, you should be looking to play test cricket. We should do everything in our power to ensure that it remains attractive to younger players, to keep this wonderful game alive. “

South Africa, under the leadership of cricket legends Mark Boucher, Graeme Smith and Jacques Kallis, enjoyed an excellent start in the England series, winning by more than 100 races in the first test at Centurion.

But they have been overcome since then, losing by almost 200 races in two of the matches and one inning and 53 races in the other.

‘We played well in that first game. But a test does not make a summer, “added the captain under pressure Du Plessis.

‘Right through the series, England was a little better than us in all games. You have to give them credit for being the best team. “

England’s victory in the 3-1 series is only his second away from home for four years and his first with head coach Chris Silverwood.

