Fadnavis criticizes Sharad Pawar for scaring CAA

“But what did he say in his speech? He spoke of the community of shepherds (Banjara Samaj) which continues to move from place to place and the laws do not apply to them. Therefore , even the shepherd community will be kicked out of the country. I feel if senior leaders spread fear like this about a community that has nothing to do with it … Who will send them away from this country? Is this their country?

“But knowingly (Jaaniv purvak), confusion is created for the politics of the polling banks and efforts are made to take advantage of this confusion to create chaos in the country. In addition, many people think that this agitation is a step for them, “said Fadnavis. The former chief minister said that people do not know much about the Citizenship Act or the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Minorities are informed through CAA that your registration will be completed and if you are not registered, you will be returned to Pakistan and Bangladesh. A false story is spreading widely to create an atmosphere of fear among the minority community, “he said.

He said that “unfortunately” the main political parties also spread false information, creating chaos (arajakta) and fear among minorities and in particular the Muslim community. “This law must grant citizenship and there is no provision in the law that takes away the right of citizenship from anyone,” said Fadnavis.

