Facts About Martin Luther King Jr. You May Not Know News

(CNN / Meredith) – Who Exactly Was Martin Luther King Jr.? History reminds him of one of the greatest civil rights leaders in the world.

Here are a few facts about one of the most influential figures of the 20th century:

Basic facts:

Martin Luther King Jr. was born on January 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia and died on April 4, 1968.

His birth name was Michael Luther King Jr., named after his father Michael “Martin” Luther King Sr., a Baptist minister.

His mother was Alberta (Williams) King.

King Jr. married Coretta (Scott) King on June 18, 1953 and had four children: Bernice (March 28, 1963); Dexter (January 30, 1961); (Martin III, October 23, 1957); and Yolanda (November 17, 1955).

He attended Morehouse College, where he received his B.A. In 1948 he then attended Crozer Theological Seminary, B.D., 1951; Boston University, Ph.D., 1955.

Other facts:

King was called Martin or M.L. from a young age.

At that time he was the youngest to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

He wrote five books that were published from 1958 to 1968.

His books focused on American race relations and collections of his sermons and lectures.

According to the King Center, Dr. King “I have a dream” 17 minutes.

Conclude

Fifty years after his death, Martin Luther King Jr. remains an icon whose words inspire people around the world.

Here is a look at the chronicle of Martin Luther King Jr .:

1940s:

1948: Ordained Baptist.

1950s:

1954: He becomes minister of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama.

December 1, 1955: The seamstress and civil rights activist Rosa Parks refuses to leave her seat on a bus to a white man, which triggers the one-year Montgomery bus boycott. Within a few days, the Montgomery Improvement Association was founded to coordinate the boycott. King is elected president of the organization.

January 30, 1956: The King’s house is bombed during a meeting. His wife and daughter, who were at home at the time, are unharmed.

1956: After the US Supreme Court ruled that the bus separation laws were unconstitutional, the Montgomery boycott ended. King emerges as a national civil rights leader.

1957: The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is founded in Atlanta with King as president.

1960s:

1960: Relocation from Montgomery to Atlanta and co-pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church with his father.

April 1963: King is arrested for leading a march in Birmingham, Alabama. In solitary confinement he wrote an essay entitled “Letter from Birmingham Jail”.

August 28, 1963: During the March for Work and Freedom in Washington, King delivers his famous speech “I have a dream” on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. The demonstration is attended by more than 250,000 people.

1963: Named Man of the Year in Time Magazine.

July 2, 1964: King stands behind President Lyndon B. Johnson when Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 into law.

1964: Wins the Nobel Peace Prize.

1965: Helps organize civil rights protests in Selma, Alabama.

August 6, 1965: President Johnson signs the 1965 voting rights.

April 4, 1967: King gives a speech against the Vietnam War in New York.

December 1967: The poor people’s campaign is launched.

April 4, 1968: James Earl Ray murdered King in Memphis, Tennessee.

1970s:

1976: The Senate Intelligence Committee publishes a report stating that King was the subject of extensive FBI surveillance from 1963 to 1968.

1977: Posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Jimmy Carter.

1980s:

1980: Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic site opens in Atlanta. It includes his birthplace, the tomb, the Eternal Flame and the Ebenezer Baptist Church.

1983: President Ronald Reagan signs a law that makes the King’s birthday a federal holiday and is followed annually on the third Monday in January.

1990s:

1991: The National Civil Rights Museum opens at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, where King was murdered.

April 23, 1998: James Earl Ray, the king’s murderer, dies in prison.

2000s:

June 9, 2000: The Department of Justice announces the completion of an 18-month investigation. They find that there is no reliable evidence to support a conspiracy behind King’s murder.

January 30, 2006: Coretta Scott King dies at the age of 78.

June 23, 2006: A coalition in Atlanta pays $ 32 million for a collection of King’s personal papers to be kept at Morehouse College.

November 13, 2006: The groundbreaking for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Monument in Washington, DC takes place. It will be the first monument in the National Mall dedicated to an African American.

October 16, 2011: The Martin Luther King Jr.National Memorial is inaugurated. The statue is located between the Lincoln Memorial and the Jefferson Memorial in the National Mall.

