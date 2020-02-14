Facebook’s Zuckerberg wants ‘new framework’ for digital taxes

Zuckerberg: We may have to pay more taxes

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday supported efforts by the OECD Group of Market Economies to reform the way online giants are taxed worldwide, even if it means that companies like his own are more at home national governments pay.

“We also want a tax reform, and I’m glad that the OECD is examining it,” said Zuckerberg in published excerpts from a speech he will deliver in Germany on Saturday.

“We want the OECD process to be successful so that we have a stable and reliable system in the future,” he added.

The digital tax has emerged as a key point of contention between the United States and France, in particular, after Paris imposed its own tax on U.S. digital giants like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple last year.

Washington has classified the move as discriminatory, but both sides agreed last month to pursue a global framework under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), with Paris suspending tax collection until December 2020.

However, the UK has vowed to push ahead with its own digital tax on leaving the EU despite the possible impact on its hopes for a trade agreement with the United States.

Things have gotten more complicated thanks to an alternative Washington proposal for a so-called “safe harbor” option, which analysts say would make regulatory compliance essentially optional and jeopardize the chances of a comprehensive deal by the end of this year.

The next deadline for OECD negotiators is early July when the 137 participating nations are to meet to agree on the key policy elements of the digital tax.

Zuckerberg will announce at a security conference in Munich on Saturday that Facebook accepts that any new OECD online tax system “can mean that we have to pay more taxes and that we have to pay them in different places in a new setting”.

The OECD said in a statement on Thursday that the tax changes under discussion would bring in four percent more global corporate tax of $ 100 billion a year.

Revenue growth would be “broadly similar in high, middle, and low income economies,” the OECD added in a statement.

“The aim is to ensure that multinational companies that do sustainable and significant business in places where they may not be physically present can be taxed in such jurisdictions,” she said.

This would end the current practice in Europe where multinational online companies operating in several countries are headquartered in a low tax regime like Luxembourg or Ireland to minimize their tax expenditure.

The OECD proposes a “unified approach” to overcome the blockade of digital taxes

