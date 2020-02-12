Facebook’s WhatsApp claims to have 2 billion users

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The Facebook-operated messaging service WhatsApp announced on Wednesday that it now has more than two billion users worldwide, and reaffirmed that strong encryption is required to protect privacy.

WhatsApp, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, has become one of the most used services in the Facebook “family” of apps. The company advertises its “strong encryption,” which allows users to connect privately to law enforcement calls in the United States and the United States to provide more access elsewhere.

“We know that the more we connect, the more we have to protect ourselves,” says a WhatsApp blog.

“For this reason, every private message sent with WhatsApp is protected by end-to-end encryption by default. Strong encryption acts like an unbreakable digital lock that protects the information sent via WhatsApp and protects you from hackers and criminals . ”

The government doesn’t want Facebook to encrypt your messages: Here’s why

