Facebook said Tuesday that its “supreme court”, which was designed to be the last word in content settlement disputes, should operate in a matter of months, as it has named British human rights activists in an important position.

The social network said the former Article 19 executive director, Thomas Hughes, would be the director of the staff of the Supervisory Board, which is being developed to handle questions about content removed from Facebook or Instagram.

Hughes told reporters he sees the new position as “in line with what I have been doing for decades”, on human rights protection and freedom of expression.

The plan for a Supervisory Board was proposed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in 2018, to make difficult calls on what is appropriate Facebook content. The company had originally planned to put it into operation by the end of 2019.

The move is being billed as part of an effort by Facebook to balance freedom of speech with concerns about manipulating the social network for abuse or deception, especially in the run-up to the US presidential election this year.

“Over time, I believe that this body will play an important role in our overall governance,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post last year.

In September, Facebook completed its “body map” for the new body. And on Tuesday, it unveiled its statutes – subject to review at the council’s founding – that set out the grievance and dispute resolution process.

Regulations unveiled Tuesday allow people 15 days to report to the council about posts removed from Facebook or Instagram.

The Board of Directors shall take a decision within a maximum of 90 days.

Facebook executives have said the deadlines are guidelines and that the council will try to weigh every case about the potential damage it may cause.

“Given the large number of content decisions Facebook is making and the time it takes to hear cases, we expect the board to select cases that have the greatest potential to guide future Facebook decisions and policies,” its social network said. California said.

The board will initially focus on disputes over the removed content, expanding it to deal with complaints about controversial posts that are allowed to remain on the platform, according to Facebook.

The board will have up to 40 members who will hear the appeals in a group of three.

Facebook will select the first three co-chairs and these posts will then be selected by the board and board administrators.

Zuckerberg: New Facebook panel may bypass it

