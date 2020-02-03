Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg announces engagement to Tom Bernthal: “You are my everything”

According to the announcement that is appropriately shared on Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Faebook, is engaged.

On Monday, the social media executive shared the news with a black-and-white photo of herself and her new fiancé Tom Bernthal.

“Engaged !!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I couldn’t love you anymore, “Sandberg wrote the photo, which has been liked more than 8,000 times since.

According to People, the couple became engaged on 1 February during a mountain hike at Vermejo Park Ranch.

Bernthal, 46, is the founder and chief executive officer of Kelton Global, a consulting firm based in Los Angeles, California. He was introduced to Sandberg by her former brother-in-law, Rob Goldberg, People reports.

The couple first started dating in the spring, with their engagement nearly five years after Sandberg’s husband Dave Goldberg died while the couple was on vacation in Mexico in 2015, with an autopsy that later revealed the cause of death as coronary arrhythmia, according to CNN.

Bernthal, who was also married before, proposed a ring with “five hidden diamonds under the setting,” according to People, with the gems intended to represent Sandberg’s son and daughter as well as Bernthal’s three children.

“They both see the world in the same way. Their children are number one, “Goldberg told the couple’s outlet. “They mix their families and their lives and that is a testament to how in love they are. Together they build a future ahead. “

The couple’s announcement comes after Sandberg made an appointment with dating after the loss of a husband in 2017 during an interview with The Guardian.

“Men date earlier, men date more and women are rated more,” she said at the time. “And, you know, that is clearly super unfair. I think I help people remember that dating, for those who want to do it, is part of the progress and it is option B.

“If I could, I’d go out alone with Dave. I made that choice. I made that choice. I had just taken that away from me. “

