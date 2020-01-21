Facebook will hire 1,000 new employees in the UK while trying to combat spam and abuse

Facebook says it will hire 1,000 more people in the UK, as it tries to reduce spam and abuse.

It occurs when the site seeks to show a reputation for allowing the misuse of its platforms, for everything from cyberbullying to electoral interference.

Most recruits will work in technology-centric roles, the company said in announcing new jobs before a major new office in London. They will include roles in software engineering, product design and data science, as well as in the development of the WhatsApp and Workplace application, its Facebook version biased by business.

Much of the new staff will work as part of the Facebook Community Integrity (CI) team, which builds the tools used to detect and eliminate harmful content on Facebook platforms, addressing issues from spam and abuse to violence and personal security.

London is the largest engineering center on Facebook outside the US. UU., And the platform is currently building a new office space in King’s Cross, which will open in late 2021.

The latest additions will bring its total employee count in the UK to more than 4,000 by the end of the year, the company said.

The positions will also be expanded in artificial intelligence, augmented / virtual reality and Facebook engineering infrastructure equipment in the capital.

Boris Johnson said the announcement was “another sign of the strength of our dynamic technology sector.”

“The United Kingdom is at the center of technological growth and innovation, and is leading the way as the world’s largest technology center outside Silicon Valley,” said the prime minister.

“It’s great news that Facebook plans to create 1,000 more jobs in London, another sign of the strength of our dynamic technology sector.

“The United Kingdom is successfully creating both local companies at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, while attracting established global technology giants such as Facebook.

“We are committed to making the United Kingdom the safest place in the world to be online, as well as being one of the best places for technology companies to have their headquarters.”

Sheryl Sandberg, director of operations for Facebook, will announce the development to small and medium businesses in London on Tuesday morning.

“The United Kingdom is a world leader in innovation and creativity,” he is expected to say.

“That is why I am excited that we plan to hire an additional 1,000 people in London this year alone.”

“London is home to Facebook’s largest engineering center outside the United States and we are committed to investing here in the long term.

“Many of these highly qualified jobs will help us address the challenges of an open Internet and develop artificial intelligence to find and eliminate harmful content more quickly.

“They will also help us build the tools that help small businesses grow, compete with larger companies and create new jobs.”

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, added: “London’s technology sector is a world success story and the 1,000 new jobs Facebook is creating show that our city has the talent to attract technology companies of all sizes worldwide “.

“Facebook’s commitment to grow its business in the capital shows that London is open and remains at the forefront of technological innovation.”

Additional reports from the Press Association

