Facebook will boost site security with 1,000 more UK employees

Faceook creates 1,000 more jobs in London, the company’s largest machine hub outside the United States

Facebook said Tuesday it plans to create more than 1,000 jobs in London this year to improve social network security with the help of artificial intelligence.

The announcement came as Facebook’s global affairs and communications chief, Nick Clegg, former deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom, again called for action to be taken to lay down new rules for the internet.

“Last spring, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined four areas where he thinks smart regulation can make a real difference: harmful content, election integrity, privacy and data portability,” Clegg said in a speech.

“In these areas and others, we want to work constructively with policy makers. We have not only long recognized the need for new regulation, we are looking forward to moving forward.”

In a message to European policymakers, Clegg added: “Everyone agrees that the internet needs new rules, we want them, just like you, so let’s get to work.”

Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg meanwhile noted that increasing the company’s workforce in London by about a third would help “meet the challenges of an open Internet and develop artificial intelligence to find and remove harmful content.” faster.

“They will also help us build the tools that help small businesses grow, compete with larger companies and create new jobs,” he added.

Facebook said it is increasing the number of its largest technical hub outside the United States to more than 4,000.

“The UK is a global leader in both innovation and creativity. That’s why I’m excited to be planning to hire an additional 1,000 people in London this year alone,” Sandberg said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the move, saying that “the UK is successfully building domestic businesses at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, while attracting well-known technologists like Facebook.”

Facebook opens US technical support hub

