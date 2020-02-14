Facebook to allow paid political messages that are not advertisements

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during an election campaign event at the Buffalo Soldier Museum in Houston on Thursday, February 13, 2020. The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, is on the right. (Elizabeth Conley / Houston Chronicle via AP)

Facebook decided on Friday to allow a kind of paid political message that bypassed many of the social network’s rules for political ads.

The policy change will take place a few days after presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg exploited a void to spread humorous messages promoting his campaign in the accounts of popular Instagram personalities, followed by millions of younger people.

The change affects what Facebook calls “branded content” – sponsored articles that are posted by ordinary users and are usually paid for by companies or organizations. Advertisers pay influential users directly to post about their brand.

Facebook does not make money from such posts and does not consider them to be advertising. As a result, branded content is not subject to Facebook’s advertising guidelines, which require candidates and campaigns to verify their identity with a US ID or mailing address and how much they have spent on each ad.

Until Friday, Facebook tried to prevent the use of paid posts by influential users as political messages. In particular, political campaigns were prohibited from using a tool that advertisers can use to place branded contributions on Facebook and Instagram that belong to Facebook. By changing the rules on Friday, campaigns in the United States can now use this tool if they have been authorized by Facebook to run political ads and indicate who paid for the sponsored posts.

The Bloomberg campaign has taken the unconventional step of paying social media influencers – people with a large fan base – to publish Bloomberg memes through their Instagram accounts. Different versions of the sponsored posts from the Bloomberg campaign ran on more than a dozen influential Instagram accounts, each with millions of followers.

These efforts circumvented many of the rules that tech companies have placed on political advertisements to protect the US election from malicious domestic and foreign interference and misinformation. Online political ads have been controversial, especially after it became known that Russia had used them to influence the 2016 presidential election. In response, Facebook has put in place a set of rules to prevent repetition, despite refusing to review political ads and refusing to prohibit obvious false news itself.

The Bloomberg campaign memes showed that the 78-year-old candidate clumsily chatted with popular social media influencers called “Tank Sinatra” and asked her to help him improve his profile among younger people ,

“Can you post a meme that lets everyone know I’m the cool candidate?” Bloomberg wrote on one of the exchanges posted by an account called F (asterisk) (asterisk) (asterisk) Jerry, which has almost 15 million followers on Instagram. The candidate then sent a photo of him in wide chinos, an orange polo, and a zipped vest.

This file photo dated March 29, 2018 shows the logo for Facebook on the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook decided on Friday February 14th, 2020 to allow some kind of paid political message that bypasses many of the social network’s rules for political ads. The policy changes a few days after presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg exploited a void to spread humorous messages promoting his campaign on popular Instagram accounts, followed by millions of young voters. (AP Photo / Richard Drew, File)

F (asterisk) (asterisk) (asterisk) Jerry’s account then replied, “Ooof, that’ll cost like a billion dollars.” Bloomberg replied by asking where the money should be sent to.

With the sponsored contributions, Bloomberg’s campaign reached those who are normally not interested in everyday politics.

“They want to engage people on every platform and want them to feel like they are not getting just a generic canned statement,” said campaign spokeswoman Sabrina Singh about the campaign’s strategy.

The Bloomberg posts were little more than self-deprecating humor that sold a candidate’s appeal to an old man. A tactic was used that was previously mainly used to sell skin care products or clothing subscription services. However, the lack of control and clear rules for influencer marketing and the effectiveness in reaching younger target groups make them ripe for abuse.

It is not yet clear if Facebook’s sudden change in policy will fill all the gaps, although the company says the problem is a new area and its approach may change over time.

The same applies to regulation, which goes back even further than tech companies.

“This is a new type of activity that simply didn’t exist when the rules for political communication on the Internet were last updated,” said Commissioner Ellen L. Weintraub of the Bundestag election commission.

The Bloomberg campaign declined to say how much it paid for the sponsored contributions or whether more of it is in the works. The posts weren’t shown in Facebook’s advertising transparency library, which cataloged the political ads that campaigns buy directly from Facebook or Instagram and told users how much was spent on them. Bloomberg’s campaign told The Associated Press on Thursday that Instagram is not currently requiring the campaign to publish this information on the sponsored posts released earlier this week

