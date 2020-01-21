Facebook to add 1,000 UK jobs, including tech, content roles

LONDON – Facebook announced on Tuesday that it plans to hire 1,000 more people in the UK, mainly for its technology and malicious content teams.

The US technology company announced on Tuesday that it will take over the new functions by the end of the year, which will employ over 4,000 people in the UK.

More than half of the new jobs will be technology-focused, for example in software engineering.

There will also be a “large number” of jobs related to creating tools to detect and remove malicious content from Facebook and its other platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. The company did not provide an exact number.

Facebook is making more efforts to keep malicious content, such as spam and abusive material, away from its websites as authorities put more pressure on major technology companies to better monitor their platforms.

