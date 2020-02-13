Facebook stops a small Iranian group aimed at U.S. users on social networks

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Facebook has shut down three networks, each using “coordinated spurious behavior” to exploit other users and spread misinformation about Facebook and Instagram.

One of the Iran-based networks used six Facebook accounts and five Instagram accounts to post in US groups and comment on other posts on the platforms, Facebook said in a blog post.

The contributions dealt with topics such as the US elections, Christianity, US-Iran relations and immigration policy. Some also criticized US policy in the Middle East and public figures. Also published: video interviews with scientists, public figures and columnists on these topics. Some accounts tried to contact public figures, Facebook said.

The Iran-based group and the other remote groups participated in foreign or state interventions, “coordinated improper behavior on behalf of a government or foreign actor” on Facebook and Instagram, said Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Facebook, who wrote the post ,

Also removed: a network based in Russia, mainly aimed at Ukraine, and a third in Myanmar and Vietnam, aimed at target groups in Myanmar.

“Each of them created a network of accounts to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing,” Same said.

About 60 people followed one or more Instagram accounts of the Iranian operation. The group had some links to the 783 Iran-linked groups, pages, and accounts that Facebook removed in January 2019 for engaging in “coordinated spurious behavior,” he said.

In the Russian-based network, which included 78 Facebook accounts, 11 pages, 29 groups and four Instagram accounts, Facebook found links to Russian military intelligence agencies. Contributions in Russian, English, and Ukrainian included local and political news, as well as topics such as Russia’s military engagement in Syria, alleged leaks by the Ukrainian security service over ethnic tensions in the Crimea, and the crash of the Malaysian airliner in Ukraine in 2014.

The network that targeted Myanmar had connections to two telecommunications providers operating in Myanmar and Vietnam and a Vietnamese PR company. Facebook removed 13 Facebook accounts and 10 sites connected to the network and used fake accounts “to manage sites that pretend to be independent news hubs for telecommunications customers,” Facebook said.

“We are constantly working to detect and stop this type of activity because we don’t want our services to be used to manipulate people,” Gleicher said. “We remove these pages, groups, and accounts based on their behavior and not on the content they publish. In each of these cases, the people behind this activity have matched and used incorrect accounts to misrepresent themselves , and that was the basis of our actions. “

Facebook has been criticized for not doing enough to combat misinformation. Special advisor Robert Mueller indicted Russian citizens and companies who used fake Facebook and Twitter accounts to try to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Most recently, the company said it would not remove online political ads, but rather provide users with tools to control what types of ads they see. Google and Twitter have announced that they will block or limit the distribution of ads that may contain misinformation.

Facebook cleans up other accounts related to Russia and takes another action

