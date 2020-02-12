Facebook starts literacy program for women in UP; Will expand to more states this year

We’s Digital from Facebook will be rolled out this year in Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Bihar.

IANS

updated:February 12, 2020, 9:33 AM IST

We’s Digital from Facebook will be rolled out this year in Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Bihar.

In an effort to offer digital literacy training to 1 million women in seven states, Facebook launched its “We Think Digital” program here on Tuesday in collaboration with the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Cyber ​​Peace Foundation on the occasion of Safer Internet Day. Starting from the state of Uttar Pradesh, the program will be extended throughout the year to other states, including Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Bihar.

“We focus on trying to create digital leadership for women and help them use technology to empower themselves, enable them to make smart choices and protect them from online risks. The training looks at transforming the learning process and bringing about systemic change, “NCW Chairman Rekha Sharma said in a statement. “The internet has become a motor for change in the present time. These training modules open doors of equal opportunities for women of Uttar Pradesh and together with Facebook we want to equip and educate people and help make a positive impact,” said Uttar Pradesh. well-being of women Jai Pratap Singh.

The program is designed with a focus on digital literacy and citizenship, addressing privacy, security and misinformation issues. It was attended by 300 female trainees from across the state and also included workshops by the NCW and Cyber ​​Peace Foundation.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.