Facebook saves with EU regulator over dating app delay

Facebook and its Irish data regulators gave conflicting signals on Thursday, prompting the tech giant to postpone the launch of its acclaimed dating app in Europe.

The California-based giant raised some of its 2.5 billion monthly users on the eve of Valentine’s Day by admitting that Facebook Dating would not be ready for its hyped debut on Thursday in the EU.

The new feature has been trying to win young US hearts since September and was introduced to Asian users in Thailand in November. It started testing in Colombia in 2018.

In the European Union, however, things are more complicated due to the block’s stricter data protection regulations.

Brussels introduced the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018 to give people more control over their privacy settings – a particularly sensitive issue for Facebook.

The company operates outside of Dublin in Europe and is regulated by the Irish Data Protection Commission (IDPC).

Both sides refused to blame for the delay and could not say how long it would take.

The regulator said that Facebook only informed them on February 3 of the launch of the new product.

However, a senior IDPC official said Facebook had not provided data security assessments to regulators until they ransacked the Dublin office on Monday.

Facebook told AFP that it was “not required by law” to notify the regulator of anything.

Regulatory Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle told AFP that this is technically true.

Doyle added that the IDPC had no choice but to examine the inside of the feature once it found that Facebook would make it available to millions of potential EU users.

“We obviously wanted to deal with this product launch,” Doyle said in a phone interview.

“We followed the path we had to follow. When Facebook came to us so late in the day, we were unable to complete the evaluation.”

“A courtesy”

The GDPR has caught other major U.S. media companies off guard.

The Chicago Tribune parent company is still not GDPR compliant and the 147-year-old newspaper is not accessible in Europe without virtual private networks (VPNs) – simple devices that mask a user’s location.

However, Facebook cannot rely on VPNs to be successful and must work with the Irish authorities.

It therefore had to prove to the IDPC that it was not exposing the data of the users of its new function to a “high risk”.

This required a data protection impact assessment – something that the Irish regulator only got when it ransacked the company’s office on Monday.

Facebook informed AFP that the assessment had been completed “well in advance” and was reported to the regulator “when they requested it”.

The IDPC provided Facebook with a list of questions about its assessment on Tuesday.

However, it had already become clear that Facebook couldn’t answer everything by Thursday, and the IDPC announced the delay on its website on Wednesday.

It remains unclear why Facebook waited until early February to inform the IDPC of the launch.

Facebook gave the IDPC two weeks notice, not ten days.

The regulator said it would have requested the exact same data rating from Facebook if it had started the app without notification.

Facebook informed AFP that it had informed the IDPC in advance “out of courtesy” about the function.

The Irish regulator is investigating Facebook for disclosed passwords

