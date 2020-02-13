Facebook removes Russian, Iranian fake accounts for violating government violation policies

Facebook has removed three networks of accounts, pages and groups for foreign or government interference on Facebook and Instagram that originated in Russia, Iran, Vietnam and Myanmar. The first operation originated in Russia and focused primarily on Ukraine and its neighboring countries and the second came from Iran and focused primarily on the US.

“The third network originated in Myanmar and Vietnam and was aimed at target groups in Myanmar. Each of them created networks of accounts to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing,” said Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy. a blog post Wednesday. Facebook has removed 78 accounts, 11 pages, 29 groups and four Instagram accounts in Russia for violating foreign or government interference policies.

Some of these accounts represented themselves as citizen journalists and tried to contact policy makers, journalists and other public figures in the region. “Although the people behind this network tried to hide their identity and coordination, our investigation found links to Russian military intelligence services,” Gleicher said.

Facebook also removed 6 Facebook accounts and 5 Instagram accounts that were involved in foreign interference as part of a small network from Iran that focused primarily on the US. They shared reports on political news and geopolitics, including topics such as US elections, Christianity, US-Iran relations, US immigration policies, criticism of US policies in the Middle East, and public figures.

“Finally, we removed 13 Facebook accounts and 10 pages for violating our policy against coordinated non-authentic behavior. This Myanmar-focused activity originated in Myanmar and Vietnam,” the company said.

The people behind this network used fake accounts to manage Pages that act as independent news nodes for telecom consumers. They also claimed to be customers of some of the telecom providers in Myanmar who commented critically on those companies and their services.

The investigation found links to two telecom providers: Mytel in Myanmar and Viettel in Vietnam and Gapit Communications, a PR company in Vietnam.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh. [TagsToTranslate] 2020 American elections