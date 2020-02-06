Facebook Messenger Kids offers better access to children’s chat history

In an effort to give parents more control over what their children do on Facebook Messenger Kids, the company has added new privacy features to the parent dashboard in the app. Parents can now see more details about who their children are sending messages to, video calls and a history of everyone they’ve blocked in the app.

“See who your child is chatting with, whether they are sending video chats or messages and how often those conversations have taken place in the last 30 days,” said Morgan Brown, product manager at Facebook, in a statement. Facebook launched Messenger Kids in 2017, which received a lot of criticism on privacy issues.

Parents can now see the most recent photos and videos that their children have sent and received in their inbox. If they believe that an image or video is not suitable for the child, they can remove it from the child’s message thread and report it. “Access a list of the reporting and blocking actions that your child has taken in the app. You will see a list of the contacts that your child has blocked and / or unblocked, if they have reported messages, as well as all the contacts they have reported and the reason for their action, “said Facebook. Parents are kept informed via Messenger if their child blocks or notifies someone.

Parents can now see all devices on which their children are logged into Messenger Kids and log out of the app on each device via the parent dashboard. They can request a copy of the child’s Messenger Kids information, similar to how they can download their own information in the Facebook app. “The download includes a list of your child’s contacts, as well as the messages, images, and videos they have sent and received. Your child will be notified via the Messenger Kids app when you request this information,” it said company. Parents have access to these new features in the Messenger Kids Parent Dashboard in the Facebook iOS and Android apps.

Facebook has also updated the way children block contacts in Messenger Kids so that they have an easier way to manage who they communicate with. Children can now unblock a blocked contact if they want to restart one-on-one chats with them, and chats with blocked contacts remain in the Messenger Kids inbox so that parents can view them if they want to. Children and their blocked contacts remain visible to each other and remain in shared group chat, but cannot send messages to each other individually. Children also receive a warning when they return to or are added to a group chat with a blocked contact and can leave group chats at any time.

“Parents have control over who their child is connected to in Messenger Kids and can remove people from their child’s contact list at any time,” said Facebook. Facebook said it plans to allow Messenger Kids users to provide instant feedback in the app when something is not working and conduct user surveys to improve product features. “We don’t use Messenger Kids children data for advertisements. There are no ads in Messenger Kids and no in-app purchases,” it added.

