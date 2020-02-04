Facebook Libra’s promise of financial inclusion “does not sound good,” says Mastercard CEO

Mastercard’s CEO revealed why the company was withdrawing from Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency project and said he “doesn’t understand how it works”.

Ajay Banga said that Facebook could not sufficiently address concerns about financial inclusion, compliance with local laws, and a business model capable of generating money.

Mastercard was one of the original members of the Libra Association – a non-profit organization with 28 members that was established last year to oversee the rollout of the cryptocurrency – but stopped within a few months amid thorough supervision of global regulators.

Other companies that are stopping the project are eBay, PayPal, Stripe, Visa and Vodafone, although Facebook remains committed to the development of the cryptocurrency, which, according to users, would allow users around the world to make and receive payments via apps such as Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

When Facebook announced Libra last year, the technology giant said it would serve the 1.7 billion people in the world who don’t have access to traditional financial services – the so-called “unbanked”.

1/15 Facebook is born

On February 4, 2004, 19-year-old Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg launched a website called “TheFacebook” from his student house. The university’s social network had more than 1,000 users within 24 hours

Wikimedia Commons

2/15 Winklevoss twins continue Zuckerberg

Within a week of launch, fellow Harvard students accused Cameron Winklevoss, Tyler Winklevoss and Divya Narendra Zuckerberg of having stolen their idea. It would be four years later that the resulting lawsuit was finally settled

3/15 Open for business

The social network finally opened the platform for everyone on September 26, 2006. The move proved the catalyst in stimulating the already explosive growth of the site

FATHER

4/15 billion dollar bid

Yahoo offered $ 1 billion to buy Facebook in September 2006, but Zuckerberg rejected it. “I don’t know what I could do with the money,” Zuckerberg reportedly said. “I would just start a new social networking site”

Reuters

5/15 In the money

In September 2009, almost five years since the site was launched, Facebook made a profit for the first time

Getty Images / iStockphoto

6/15 Take charge

Facebook caught up with MySpace in 2010 to become the world’s most popular social network

7/15 Take over the technical giants

In 2011, Google launched its own social network that he hoped would knock Facebook off its top. Despite the initial success, Google+ eventually failed and will be completely closed in 2019

Getty

8/15 Facebook becomes public

Facebook was made public on May 18, 2012. The initial public offering raised $ 16 billion – the third largest in US history.

9/15 Devouring the competition

Facebook acquired Instagram in April 2012 for $ 1 billion, strengthening its position as the world’s leading social network

Reuters

10/15 One billion users

On October 4, 2012, Zuckerberg announced that Facebook had hit 1 billion users. “If you read this: thank you for giving me and my small team the honor of serving you,” he wrote in a blog post

Getty Images

11/15 Expanding the empire

In February 2014, Facebook acquired the WhatsApp messaging app for $ 19.3 billion

REUTERS / Dado Ruvic

12/15 Two billion users

In June 2017, Facebook reached the milestone of 2 billion users

REUTERS / Dado Ruvic

13/15 Privacy scandal

On March 17, 2018, news broke that the British company Cambridge Analytica had collected data from around 87 million Facebook users for political profiling in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election

Shutterstock

14/15 Record profits

Despite the scandals and the subsequent # DeleteFacebook campaign, Facebook posted record profits just before its 15th birthday, the equivalent of $ 7.37 from each of its 2.32 billion users

iStock / Independent

15/15 Unfortunate users

A study found that people are happier when not using Facebook, which contributes to the increasing evidence of the impact of social media on mental health.

Rex functions

According to Mr. Banga, such promises of financial inclusion now seem to be in doubt because of the way the digital wallet of the currency works.

“It went from this altruistic idea to their own wallet. I kind of like, “This doesn’t sound good,” he told the Financial Times.

“For financial inclusion, the government must pay you in this (currency), you must receive it as a tool that you understand, and you must be able to use it to buy rice and cycles. If you get paid in Libra … that go in Calibras (digital wallets), that go back in pounds to buy rice, I don’t understand how that works. “

Visa also raised concerns about financial inclusion when it stopped, and the company said it would instead focus its efforts on the M-Pesa mobile payment platform.

(Calibra / AP)

The questions are part of the much broader investigation that Libra has surrounded since it was first unveiled in 2019.

Some US and European politicians have called for development to cease, while French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in September that he would block the development of Libra on European territory, as this poses a threat to “monetary sovereignty” .

More recently, Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said it would not be accepted by central banks and therefore “had failed” in its current form.

The fact that Libra was not committed to “doing nothing that is not fully in line with local law” was one of the reasons that Mr. Banga cited for the withdrawal of Mastercard.

Libra did not respond immediately to a request for comment, but rather said that the development of the digital currency would continue, regardless of partners withdrawing.

Dante Disparte, head of policy at the Libra Association, said in a recent statement: “Although the composition of the members of the Association may change over time, the design of Libra’s governance and technology ensures that the Libra payment system remains resilient. “

