Facebook launches the tool worldwide to delete third-party data

Facebook announced on Tuesday a new tool that allows social network users to view and delete data they collect from third parties, reaching the estimated two billion members of the world’s leading social network.

The new feature, which is part of an intensified effort to improve privacy practices, allows users to view and clear the “activity outside of Facebook” used for targeted advertising.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the tool offers “a new level of transparency and control” for the social network, which has been revealed in recent years about how it collects and uses data.

“We’ve been working on this for a while because we had to rebuild some of our systems to make it possible.”

Zuckerberg told Facebook users that they would be asked to review their data when controlling their feeds, in the context of a “privacy check” implemented by the social network.

“As of today, the Off-Facebook Activity tool is available to people on Facebook worldwide,” Zuckerberg said in a blog post.

Lifting the veil

This feature will remove a veil on certain aspects of Facebook’s practices, including data collection from third-party applications, Facebook links, “thanks” and other techniques that determine which ads are being viewed by users.

“Other businesses send us information about your activity on their websites and we use that information to show ads that are relevant to you. You can now see a summary of this information and delete it from your account if you like,” said Zuckerberg.

Facebook receives data from user activity online and also from apps like Airbnb, Uber and Fandango.

The new tool is part of a Facebook effort to promote its image following a series of privacy scandals, including the misuse of millions of users’ personal data, by a British consulting firm developing voter profiles for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“One of our main goals for the next decade is to build much stronger privacy for everyone on Facebook,” Zuckerberg said.

“In the coming weeks we will show to almost two billion people around the world that they will encourage them to review their privacy settings.”

Facebook rises to “Supreme Court”

Separately, Facebook has said that its “supreme court”, which was designed to be the last word in content settlement disputes, should be operational in a few months, as it has named a British human rights activist in a central position.

The social network said the former Article 19 executive director, Thomas Hughes, would be the director of the staff of the Supervisory Board, which is being developed to handle questions about content removed from Facebook or Instagram.

Hughes told reporters he sees the new position as “in line with what I have been doing for decades”, on human rights protection and freedom of expression.

The plan for a supervisory board was proposed by Zuckerberg in 2018 to make difficult calls on what is appropriate Facebook content. The company had originally planned to put it into operation by the end of 2019.

The move is being billed as part of an effort by Facebook to balance freedom of speech with concerns about manipulating the social network for abuse or deception, especially in the run-up to the US presidential election this year.

Facebook says the Clear Story feature is ready this year

