Facebook is fighting the spread of misinformation about viruses on the Internet

This file (photo) from August 21, 2018 shows a Facebook homepage on a smartphone in Surfside, Florida. Facebook is designed to help limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the corona virus, and to focus on providing helpful information to people. Facebook health minister Kang-Xing Jin said in a post on Friday, January 31, 2020, that the social media platform’s fact-checkers are reviewing content and debunking coronavirus allegations. (AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee, file)

Facebook wants to limit the spread of misinformation and potentially harmful content about the corona virus because false claims about the ongoing outbreak are spread online.

Facebook health chief Kang-Xing Jin announced that the social media platform will remove posts that contain false claims or conspiracy theories about the virus that have been reported by health officials. The company said it will focus on places that prevent people from receiving medical treatment or make potentially dangerous statements about medicines.

The company will also restrict the distribution of posts exposed by third-party fact-checkers and send a notification to users who shared the posts.

Users who search for information about the virus on Facebook or click on certain related hashtags on Instagram will receive a popup with relevant information about the virus. In addition, information about the outbreak is also displayed at the top of Facebook users’ news feeds, based on instructions from the World Health Organization.

“We will also block or restrict hashtags used to spread misinformation on Instagram and proactively sweep to find and remove as much of this content as possible,” Jin wrote in a post. “Not all of these steps have been fully implemented. It will take some time before they are implemented on our platforms.

Tourists from the Wuhan region get out of a chartered plane to take them home from Wuhan Tianhe Airport in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, on Friday, January 31, 2020. A group of Chinese tourists trapped in Wuhan in Thailand have been banned due to an outbreak of new viruses that returned to China on Friday. (Chinatopix via AP)

A number of misleading claims and jokes about the virus have been circulated online since the outbreak began. These include false conspiracy theories that the virus was made in a laboratory and vaccines have been made, wild exaggerations in the number of sick and dead, and potentially harmful allegations about hypocrites.

The corona virus has now infected more than 9,800 people around the world, based on the numbers released on Friday. 213 deaths have been reported in China, most of them in the central province of Hubei. The number of cases rose on Friday in Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan and Germany, while Russia, Italy and England reported their first cases.

The first person-to-person virus transmission in the United States was announced in Chicago on Thursday.

Other internet companies have announced their own efforts to curb the flow of misinformation about the disease.

A driver, right, and French passengers wear a mask when leaving a military airport on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Istres, southern France. An aircraft load of French nationals from the virus-infested Chinese city of Wuhan has landed in the south of France, and passengers are quarantined for 14 days in a Mediterranean resort. (AP Photo / Daniel Cole)

A tourist from China is wearing a mask as he takes photos of the Trevi Fountain in Rome on Friday, January 31, 2020. Italy has banned all flights to and from China, as European countries have responded more to the new virus, making thousands of people in China sick and reaching 19 other countries. (AP Photo / Andrew Medichini)

Twitter users looking for information about Coronavirus will now receive a link to the Coronavirus Center for Disease Control and Prevention website. YouTube and Google state that they place relevant information about the virus at the top of the search results.

Google also announced Wednesday that users looking for virus information will see an “SOS Alert” at the top of the screen, giving them links to the World Health Organization’s information on the outbreak.

Corona virus outbreak: Social media platforms encrypt to contain misinformation

